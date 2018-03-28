K. Camp and Moneybagg Yo have no problem flaunting their racks on rack on racks in their new song. Recently, the Atlanta hitmaker has received plenty of amazing feedback about his latest collaboration with the CMG rapper. Last week, the “Money Baby” spitter officially released his new single produced by Cash Clay Beats, and upped the ante by serving up the visual adaptation of the record.

The video starts off by following a hardworking woman into the laundromat. After she pays for her first load, a bright light shines from the dryer in front of her. Upon looking inside, she’s transported to a place where she can live the lavish life just like Camp and Moneybagg. Both MC’s throw their racks in the sky while they scarf down expensive dinners and wipe their mouths with $100 bills.

Their latest visual is only the beginning of what the Interscope rapper has in store for 2018. After kicking things off with “Cranberry Juice” and his most recent single “To Whom It May Concern,” K. Camp closes out the first quarter of the year by making the fans fiend for his next release, which may arrived sooner than they think.

Watch K. Camp and Moneybagg Yo’s new video for “Rack Like This” below.