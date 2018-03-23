Kali Uchis’ Debut Album Features Reykon, BIA, Tyler The Creator & More

While you were sleeping, Colombian R&B-pop singer Kali Uchis took to Twitter and shared the tracklist to her debut album. Isolation, due out April 6 via Interscope/Virgin EMI, features appearances by fellow Colombian artist Reykon, perico princess BIA, Jorja Smith, Thundercat, Tyler, The Creator and Bootsy Collins (who appear on the lead single here), among others.

Isolation is Uchis’ first full-length studio album, and it follows her 2015 EP, Por Vida. See pre-order details here.