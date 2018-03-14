Watch Kamaiyah Skate On The Competition In Her “Slide” Video
Kamaiyah literally skates all over the competition in her new video “Glide.”
The ’70s themed video features the Bay Area rapper and a gang of friends at the roller rink on a Friday night. As they celebrate the good times, Kamaiyah lets her foes know that she’s ready to heat things up again.
“Why I’m getting dissed for/No one hears your diss songs/Better go get your crown on tight/Before you come for this stone/Why these hoes be so mad/Make your way, your own path/Ooh you felt that’s your bad/I will kick your hoe ass,” spits the Kam on the song.
Watch her “Slide” video below.