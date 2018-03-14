Kamaiyah literally skates all over the competition in her new video “Glide.”

The ’70s themed video features the Bay Area rapper and a gang of friends at the roller rink on a Friday night. As they celebrate the good times, Kamaiyah lets her foes know that she’s ready to heat things up again.

“Why I’m getting dissed for/No one hears your diss songs/Better go get your crown on tight/Before you come for this stone/Why these hoes be so mad/Make your way, your own path/Ooh you felt that’s your bad/I will kick your hoe ass,” spits the Kam on the song.

Watch her “Slide” video below.