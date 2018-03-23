Listen To Unheard Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar Demo Tracks

Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar spent a number of days locked in the studio a few years back when Yeezy was cranking out new tracks daily. Although, most of their songs haven’t been released yet, the rap Internet got its hands on two more demo cuts from the Chicago don and Compton prince.

“Liberated” sounds like an early version of Yeezy’s The Life of Pablo hit “Father Stretch My Hands.” While “Don’t Jump” sounds like beat ‘Ye played during his Yeezy Season 2 fashion show — both songs are reportedly produced by NAV.

Earlier this year, Kanye West demo with Madlib also surfaced online. Listen to “Liberated” and “Don’t Jump” below.