As the two-year anniversary of The Life Of Pablo came and went last month (Feb. 14) it’s almost time for Yeezy Season to get back in session.

Kanye West has been making periodic trips to Jackson Hole, WY and TMZ is reporting (March 12) he was back at the retreat last week working on his upcoming album with a bunch of frequent collaborators by his side. The gathering is eerily reminiscent of when Ye put together a dream team in 2010 for Hawaii to work on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Travis Scott was spotted in the area over the weekend and rumors are running rampant La Flame’s Astroworld project could be on the way. A photo of rising producer Pi’erre Bourne and A$AP Bari has also surfaced from the mountainous region. The legendary Nas and “Welcome To Heartbreak” collaborator Kid Cudi even appear ot have made their way to Wyoming in recent days. Chicago’s King Louie and The-Dream who have worked with West in the past also joined the trip, along with Yeezy sidekick Mike Dean, Wheezy and Jeff Bhasker.

E! News detailed Kim Kardashian’s Wyoming visit to her husband noting, “Kanye loves to escape to Wyoming to record his music, because it is peaceful and he can lock up and really focus on getting tracks done. He thinks by being at the mountains, he doesn’t have many distractions and can have a more clear sense of direction for his music. That is why he usually escapes there when he is in the zone to get things done. Kanye wants to release something ‘very soon’ and is really excited about getting back into the creative game,” the report concludes.

Check out the various photos appearing online of Kanye West and his celebrity camp below. Billboard has reached out to West’s reps for comment.

—- Kid Cudi & Nas in Wyoming. pic.twitter.com/xKgBsrkKet — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 13, 2018

Add @wheezy5th and Mike Dean to the Wyoming list. pic.twitter.com/FTsZxhYOTc — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 13, 2018

Kanye and Kim with a fan in Jackson, Wyoming last night. pic.twitter.com/B2Rm4tpKWW — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 11, 2018

The Dream has also been in Wyoming. Pictured here with King Louie. pic.twitter.com/IiTkTs7yyN — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 9, 2018

.@trvisXX in Wyoming too? Seems like Kanye and Travis albums are getting closer… pic.twitter.com/DDj3Up7Pwd — Hunter Segesta (@Segesta24) March 10, 2018

