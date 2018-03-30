Grab your shorts and dancing shoes, and head to the club. Karol G recently debuted the visuals for her summer anthem “Tu Pum Pum,” and it’s fiery beat will definitely leave fans hot and sweaty on the dance floor.

The irresistibly rhythmic video features the Colombian singer flexing her sultry vocals and retro ’80s style while dancers get busy in front of tropical backgrounds. Shaggy, El Capitaan and Sekuence also appear in the video, giving it that steamy reggaeton feel. Overall, the video is intensely fun and super playful. The single – which samples legendary Panamanian reggae artist El General – would be a great addition to your summer workout playlist.

The new release comes shortly after Karol G made waves with her hit, “Pineapple.” The single, which premiered earlier in March 2018, promotes self love and body positivity. Shaggy also wrapped up a recent collaborative album with Sting called Don’t Make Me Wait.

Aside from the video, Karol G is reportedly a first-time finalist for the Billboard Latin Music Awards. She’s nominated for the Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female award. The Latin Music Awards will reportedly air live on Telemundo on Apr. 26.

In the meantime, check out the music video for “Tu Pum Pum” above.