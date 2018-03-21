After lighting up tracks with feature verses with Big Sean and LaBritney, Kash Doll has released new jams in the form of the EP, Brat Mail.

Released on her birthday (Mar. 14), the rapper maintains a crazy sexy cool flow with features from Scrilla and R&B songbird Natasha Mosley. And sticking true to the title of the project, Kash Doll’s cover art and outro “Thank You Bratz” pays homage to the support she receives from her loyal legion of fans.

Doll’s ascension not only adds to the recent reemergence of the female emcees, it also adds to the light that seems to be intensifying on Detroit’s vibrant rap scene. And by using her distinctive Detroit accent and regional references to put lines like “Don’t tolerate no disrespect/ it’s Dexter Ave in this b***h” over typical trap beats further solidifies the musical connection between Detroit and Atlanta. Something that was recently rehashed by Tee Grizzley and his loose QC affiliations.

Stream Kash Doll’s latest EP, Brat Mail, to wish the rising hip-hop heiress a happy belated.

