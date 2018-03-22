New Kendrick Lamar Biography To Detail His Rise To Fame

Get your summer reading lists ready. A new biography about Kendrick Lamar will reportedly be heading to bookshelves soon. Bandcamp Senior Ediotr, Marcus J. Moore announced that he has signed a deal to write a cultural biography about the TDE artist’s groundbreaking career.

Moore announced the news on Twitter on Thursday (Mar. 22). “Some big news I’ve been eager to share: I’ve signed with @TouchstoneBooks to write the cultural biography of Kendrick Lamar,” he told fans. My book, “The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America,” will detail his rise to rap superstardom.”

As Moore noted, the bio will come out via Touchstone Books, which is a Simon & Schuster-backed imprint. It has previously released books about Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney.

While Kendrick is still pretty novice in his career, there is definitely a lot to talk about. In the past two years, Kendrick has dropped his certified-platinum album, DAMN., won four Grammys for the same album, as well as for singles on it, and executive produced the No.1 soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther. The bio will most likely touch on his accomplishments as well as his early days growing up in Compton.

The bio does not have a title or release date at this time.