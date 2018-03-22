At one point, Kevin McCall and former America’s Next Top Model Cycle Three winner Eva Marcille were the picture of bliss. However, not too long after the couple had their daughter Marley Rae, they went their separate ways and the war of words began.

McCall has taken to social media to allege his child is being legally kidnapped, and if something isn’t done to rectify the tumultuous situation the “Deuces” singer-songwriter will resort resort to violence.

“I keep trying to warn y’all about my metal stability as it pertain to my children being legally kidnapped,” the 32-year-old captioned on Instagram. “They are keeping my children away from me and I can’t do anything in court…After a while, somebody just gonna get hurt because my babies are hurting without me and vice versa. Ima hurt someone. Help out if you don’t want this to end tragically.”

Before his violent pledge, McCall insisted he’s the “nicest person” but the situation with his children has pushed him past his breaking point. Ex Eva Marcille however has blocked the father of her daughter on all her social media ,and while speaking to Essence referred to McCall as a “blast from the past.”

“I have full custody of my daughter and her dad is Michael Sterling, so he is a blast from the past and a memory.”

Marcille, who is expecting a baby boy with fiance Michael Sterling, continued and said Marley is her only priority, but she does pray for McCall’s well being.

“I do not let him affect my day-to-day in any shape, form or fashion. But I do pray him success, and moreso than anything, peace of mind. Marley is the priority, the biggest priority of my life, outside of my newest child and my fiancé. And at the end of the day, despite personal feelings, she deserves a level of stability, tranquility, and sanity. And [that’s] my job as a parent, no matter how hard it is for me to provide that for her, but that’s my job.”