That Wakanda reign just won’t let up, as Black Panther is still the movie on everybody’s lips and minds. What better way to pay homage to some Marvel-ous movies for some birthday fun?

Kevin Hart and his ex-wife Torrei celebrated their daughter Heaven’s 13th birthday with a Black Panther/Marvel Comic-themed shindig. According to social media posts from Torrei and Kevin’s current wife Eniko, every detail of this birthday party seemed to be ‘super’ indeed.

At the party, you could find a cake that was a spitting image of King T’Challa/Black Panther, statues of Marvel superheroes such as Captain America and The Hulk, and an African band performing in Marvel costumes. Heaven’s special day also included a performance from Rae Sremmurd.

We’re glad to see any bad blood between Mr. Hart and Torrei was squashed for their daughter’s special day. Torrei spoke out during Kevin’s cheating scandal in 2017, saying that “lies and infidelity” caused their eight-year marriage to dissolve.

“It does hurt that my kids have to be around a woman who broke up a marriage,” Torrei told Entertainment Tonight in 2014. Thankfully, their feelings were put aside briefly to celebrate.

Check out video of Heaven’s party prep and fun night below.