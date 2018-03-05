If there was anyone the Internet was collectively stoked about when he took home his first win on Sunday’s Academy Awards, it’s writer and director Jordan Peele.

The comedian became the first black screenwriter to win the coveted trophy for “Best Original Screenplay” at the 90th annual event for his highly-praised thriller, Get Out.

TV and film director/producer Ben Winston happened to be at an Oscar watch party with Peele’s longtime writing partner, Keegan-Michael Key, who literally jumped for joy watching his buddy win the award.

“Congrats to my partner in laughs Jordan Peele on his first Oscar,” wrote Key in the caption of a photo of him beaming from ear to ear as his friend accepted the honor. The duo wrote and starred in the sketch comedy program Key & Peele on Comedy Central from 2012 to 2015.

“I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible, I thought it wasn’t gonna work, I thought no one would ever make this movie,” said Peele in his acceptance speech. “But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie people would hear it and people would see it.”

Kind of makes you wanna tell your best friend you’re proud of them, doesn’t it? Check out the heartwarming posts below.