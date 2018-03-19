The Kid Daytona Makes The Bronx Proud In New Video “Lately”

The Kid Daytona has been on the rise since 2009, but lately his music has enticed the ears of an abundance of new fans across the country. After winning fans over with “Diamonds & Ferraris” at the top of 2018, Daytona got plenty of praise from crypto-ballers everywhere last month with his single “Litcoin” featuring Midnite and produced by The Gifted Program. A few days later, the Bronx rapper followed up with the freezing cold video for his Harry Fraud produced single “Lemme Tell You.”

“CC on the email, I’m clutch player, CC Sabathia,” Daytona raps. “Never leaving out a detail, my words vivid, he speaks wit character.”

Today (March 19), he’s back with his next banger “Lately.” The record allows Daytona to boast himself in every bar possible over an ominous instrumental also crafted by Fraud. In the video, we catch the rising rap star ride around a parking lot on the hood of a white BMW, which shines even brighter in the black-and-white visual directed by The Infamous OZ. There’s no word on the status or title of Daytona’s next project, but based on the bangers he’s been dropping lately, it’s definitely something we’ll be looking out for.

Watch Kid Daytona’s new video for “Lately” below.