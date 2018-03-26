Killer Mike Says His NRA Interview Was Misused

Killer Mike has apologized for his widely criticized NRA interview, by accusing the organization of misusing his interview as opposition towards the poignant March For Our Lives rally.

During his sit down with Colion Noir from NRA TV, Mike shared how African-Americans can benefit from gun ownership. Before the interview starts, Noir addresses the Parkland student protesters. “What are you really marching for? Because from where I’m standing, it looks like a march to burn the Constitution and rewrite the parts you don’t like in crayon,” he said before introducing his talk with the rapper.

During their chat, Mike seemingly shunned progressive movements that have brought forth conversations and protests about racial inequality. The interview dropped during the weekend of March Of Our Lives (Mar. 24) and was used as a rhetoric against the Parkland students calling for gun reform.

He also shared his views on bullying and how he wasn’t supportive of his children taking part in National Walkout Day. “I told my kids on the school walkout, ‘I love you but if you walk out that school, walk out my house.'”

Mike took to Twitter Monday (Mar. 26) to clear the air by pointing out his talk with NRA TV was filmed a week ago, but dropped over the weekend as a measure against the march. “[It was used to] disparage a very noble campaign that I actually support,” he said. “I’m sorry that an interview I did about a minority—black people in this country–and gun rights was used as a weapon against you guys. That was unfair to you and it was wrong. I do support the March — and I support black people owning guns. It’s possible to do both.”

He ended with words that he’s used before in reference to the causes one may support: Plot, plan, strategize, organize, and mobilize.