Killer Mike, who’s one half of the beloved rap duo Run The Jewels, merited a digital SMH and virtual sigh from social media Saturday (March 25) when he staunchly defended gun ownership during a sit down with Colion Noir from NRA TV.

“I told my kids on the school walkout, I love you but if you walkout that school, walkout my house, ” Killer Mike said to Noir. “We are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with.”

Mike and Noir began the interview by acknowledging the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida as a tragedy, but insisted gun owners aren’t any less empathetic to the 17 men, women and students who were killed. Instead, Noir said those who are pro Second Amendment have a different perspective on how to protect children, a sentiment to which Mike agreed.

“I told my kids on the school walkout, I love you, if you walkout that school, walkout my house…we are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with.” -@KillerMike #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/Gx8JLntmZ8 — NRATV (@NRATV) March 24, 2018

Mike then accused those on the far left of not being as progressive as they would like to believe.

“You not woke. Wakanda and everybody had guns and spears!” The six minute sit down rubbed many people, including Killer Mike’s fans the wrong way.

#KillerMike is the perfect example of having good intentions but not totally thinking things through before acting on them. He preached about being used as pawns while being used as a pawn. The #NRA does not care about black folks gun rights. See #PhilandoCastile #WakeUp — The Mad King (@RJH151) March 24, 2018

Killer Mike was on NRAtv? pic.twitter.com/LwnWFoRsNj — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) March 24, 2018

Killer Mike out here showing us the road from Bernie Sanders to Tomi Lahren ain’t exactly a long one — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) March 24, 2018

Aaaaand now I check twitter to see that #KillerMike is in the sunken place pic.twitter.com/Y1YkZJUN5w — Mica (@SecularSass) March 25, 2018

Watch the full interview below and decide for yourself.