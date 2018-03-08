After making his debut in 2017, Toronto’s KILLY releases his first full length project, Surrender Your Soul. He also released another thrilling video for the mixtape’s intro, which features the 20-year-old rap alien delivering alluring, bass-heavy flows, setting the proper tone for the rest of the project.

His 11-track opus includes viral singles, “Killamonjaro,” “Distance,” “No Romance,” and “Forecast”. The release comes on the heels of the visuals to his single, “Very Scary,” featuring 16yrold and Daxz.

For those who stay in the T-Dot, KILLY will be having his homecoming show at the Mod Club for his sold out, headlining tour on March 8.

Surrender Your Soul is now available on all streaming services and digital marketplaces now.