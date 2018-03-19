Fans have been patiently waiting on Kim Kardashian to share media of her third child with husband Kanye West, Chicago. Well, a little more than two months after the little one’s birth, Kim K finally debuted their daughter, and she is adorable.

The reality star shared a photo and video of Chi on Instagram on Saturday (Mar. 17). “Morning cutie,” Kim wrote alongside a photo of her daughter dressed in a cute, pink onesie. The mom of three also posted a video of her daughter using a series of filters.

These are the first close-ups of Chicago West since she was born via surrogacy in Jan. 2018. Kim initially shared a photo of her daughter on social media in Feb. 2018, but the two were disguised by a Snapchat filter. Chi also made a quick cameo in Kylie Jenner’s baby reveal video last month.

Kim and Kanye now have three children: North, Saint, and Chicago West. Check out the cute pic and video here.

Morning cutie 💗 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgbdQpCBJUp/?utm_source=ig_embed