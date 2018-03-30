King Skrilla Bears His Soul On “Heavy Is The Crown (Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.)

The Midwest is currently a hotbed for exceptionally gifted emcees and musicians. However, the brightest spotlight often goes to Chicago and Detroit, leaving artists from St. Louis and the bordering East. St. Louis, often overlooked. Proving that the Windy City and the Motor City are lyricists with something to say, rapper/activist King Skrilla proves he’s bout it, bout it with his soulful Big K.R.I.T. produced-record, “Heavy Is The Crown”.

Inspired by Big K.R.I.T’s tour for his critically acclaimed 4Eva Is Mighty Long Time album. King Skrilla delivers a lyrical, self-reflective narrative about the responsibilities that come with being a leader and how one must overcome despite the many hellish obstacles in one’s way.

In “Great Migration” fashion (do your Black history googles kids), he bridges together the parallels between Mississippi and the Midwest as a whole with bars like, “We both were the underdogs, they look at us like we’re lesser/But f*ck them haters, this Miles Davis meets Medgar Evers/I wish they would shoot me in the driveway/F*ck around there will be a riot by Friday.”

The Mississippi-bred, ESTL native explains how he linked up with K.R.I.T. during his Heavy Is The Crown Tour

“So, there’s an instrumental on this cassette tape. I don’t know how you’re going to get it off but rap over it. There’s no samples so you’re good!” He didn’t know that I still had my tape player at home because of nostalgic reasons. That’s where it all started for me,” Skrilla explains. “Ironically enough, as I’m currently working on my album, I’ve been focusing on channeling the same energy I used to have when I recorded on tapes, so for him to tell me that was nothing but confirmation and inspiration.”

“Heavy Is The Crown” is now available on iTunes, TIDAL, and all other digital platforms and streaming services.