Just when things were starting to look up for Kodak Black, the Heartbreak Kodak rapper is back in trouble. Black (born Dieuson Octave) has been placed in solitary confinement for 30 days after he allegedly used the prison phone to have someone patch him through to another person whom he was not authorized to speak with.

Black’s Lawyer, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to Billboard that his client was taken out of general population after the three-way call was set up, though the sanction was not for the content of the call, but just the call itself. “In my 21 years of practice, I’ve never had someone get 30 days solitary for a 3 way call,” Cohen says, adding that he was unsure who else was on the call.

Black, who is in jail in Florida, has reportedly asked a judge to allow him to have his tutor visit him in solitary because he’s working on getting his GED; the judge has reportedly not ruled on the request yet, according to TMZ. Cohen says an additional request for the use of a computer is so the attorney can review electronic evidence with his client when he comes to visit Black in jail.

In February, Black had three charges from his arrest in January dropped following a raid of his home in Florida, while pleading not guilty to the remaining charges. Among the charges he was hit with in January were: grand theft of a firearm, child neglect without great bodily harm, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, and two additional counts of probation violation charges.

On Feb. 14, the rapper dropped the 17-track Heartbreak Kodak project, with features from Lil Wayne and Tory Lanez. A spokesperson for Black’s label could not be reached for additional comment at press time.

