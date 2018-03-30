Premiere: Konshens Brings The “Bassline” To Life In New Video

Konshens knows how to start the day off right. No matter the weather or location, his “Bassline” can turn any ordinary 24 hours into a full-on festival.

Today (March 30), the dancehall singer launches his latest visuals for the single, which has already become a favorite for bashment parties, outdoor kick-backs and of course the club. Watch on as Konshens and some special friends turn things upside down to the single’s vibrant sounds.

His latest album, It Feel Good, is stacked with 16-tracks and cameos from Shaggy, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Tarrus Riley, Rvssian and more.

Watch the “Bassline” video below.

It Feel Good Tracklist:

1. Free Like a Bird

2. In My Sleep (feat. Kosa)

3. Bassline

4. I Know (Island Glue)

5. Better Money

6. Mirror (feat. Tarrus Riley)

7. Big Belly (feat. Rick Ross & Rvssian)

8. Turn Me On

9. Days of My Life (feat. Satori)

10. Dance With Girls (feat. Bakersteez)

11. This Sex Was

12. Real Real Love

13. Body Feel Good

14. Protect U Head

15 Body Happy (feat. Shaggy)

16. Bruk Off Yuh Back (feat. Chris Brown)