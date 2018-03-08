After making a name for himself throughout his homeland of Jamaica with dancehall staples like “Bruk Off Yuh Back” and “Gal a Bubble,” Konshens prepares to take over the States as he teams up with the hefty rude boy Rick Ross and Latin trap prince Rvssian for “Big Belly.” His new single is a blend of American trap and traditional dancehall and is featured on the singer’s newly released album It Feel Good.

Konshens hopes to surpass the success he achieved in his native country in the international market with the soulful release. He was also recently featured on Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap album and on the remix of The Chainsmokers’ single “Don’t Let Me Down.”

His sophomore LP was released via the digital powerhouse, California-based label, EMPIRE records. In addition to Rozay and Rvssian, It Feel Good also hosts guest appearances from Chris Brown, Tarrus Riley, and legendary Jamaican superstar Shaggy.

Listen to “Big Belly” below and stream the album over at LargeUp. Konshens and the boys also shot a music video for the track.