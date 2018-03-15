Kur Unleashes ‘Madness’ On New Mixtape

Just in time for the NCAA’s March Madness, Philly’s budding MC, Kur, released a brand new mixtape fittingly titled, Madness, which serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Da 9 mixtape.

Here, on Madness Kur is ensconced inside pockets of brooding production, rapidly spitting about topics such as remaining sucker free, sleeping on floors, and not having money to buy basic necessities like food and water. Production is handled by SP Killa, Maaly Raw, IBeatz, Don Cheese and others.

Kur’s buzz has been on a steady increase. The rookie rapper’s, Born Broke, Die Rich, joint project with Dave East was released in 2017. That same year, Kur released his highly respected 180 mixtape. Kur has even clocked in studio hours with Philly natives PnB Rock, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert.

During an interview with the folks over at XXL, Kur shared his goals as a hip-hop artist.

“To do new creativity things that hadn’t been done,” Kur said to XXL. “For example more ideas like my “Upside Down Cakes” or my “Heaven Or Hell,” where instead of talking or downing somebody else, I talked about my self, and how I was a piece of trash, or at least that’s how I felt at the time.”

Stream Madness below.

