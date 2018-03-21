KYLE is slowly releasing pieces of his upcoming To The Moon album before he sets out on a long list of festival dates. With Coachella on the way, the Bay Area rapper drops a new single with Kehlani titled “Playinwitme.”

On the track, they ride a pop-friendly, piano driven beat as both West Coasters discuss how they’re tired of the childish games when it comes to dating. Look out for these two this summer as you already know they will be performing the jam together.

Listen to “Playinwitme” below.