After a short hiatus, SUPER DUPER KYLE makes his return with a new jam titled “To The Moon,” the first official single from his upcoming album. This record, which takes a few cues from Kid Cudi, shows the versatility of the Bay Area artist. His unique voice and personality make “To The Moon” a welcomed tease of his forthcoming project.

KYLE capped an incredible 2017 which featured his “iSpy” single with Lil Yachty peaking in Billboard’s top 5 and concerts around the world. In April KYLE plans to take his talents to Indio Valley where he is slated to perform at this year’s Coachella Festival.

His recent activity leaves fans in a flurry as they anticipate the release of his next album, which he described to HotNewHipHop as a “guide for overcoming depression.”

“Most people have perceived my brand and my personality as this guy that just is so happy, he has no cares in the world,” KYLE explained. “This album is kind of a step-by-step instructional guideline of how I overcame my depression, and how you can overcome yours.”

While his new-found fame as an artist is enough to keep one busy, KYLE has added acting to his plate. In a show, due for release later this year, the rapper makes his debut as a thespian via Netflix’s original hip-hop comedy, The After Party.

Listen to KYLE’s “To The Moon”