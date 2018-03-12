If Lary Over’s name doesn’t ring a bell, then it’s time to get acquainted. The Latin trap star straight out of Carolina, Puerto Rico has been making a name for himself by working with the likes of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami producer Young Hollywood, Anuel AA and more, since 2015. After his breakout single “Booty Call” with Farruko went viral in 2016, Lary né Raymond Guevara has been putting in work with some of the best names in reggaeton for his debut album El Wason BB, and now it’s finally here.

On a Wednesday night (Mar. 7), Lary teamed up with Hennessy at Miami’s Blu Martini Brickell to officially celebrate his debut album. After breaking out the Hennessy bottles, Lary hit the stage, with prominent Latino producers such as Maffio and the likes of frequent collaborator Farruko in the crowd.

“I feel good about everything we’re doing,” Lary told VIBE. “We’re in a good place digitally, and I’m feeling great about where my career is heading. It’s something new that I’m excited about, and have been waiting on for a long time gracias a papá Dios (thanks to God.)”

But Lary didn’t end there. Over the weekend (Mar. 11), the 22-year-old rapper upped the ante by bringing his 14-track studio album to life on an even bigger stage at Miami’s revered festival, Calle Ocho. El Wason BB features singles “Sola,” “Henny” and “Harley Quinn,” as well as other stellar collaborations featuring urban Latin giants Zion y Lennox and reggaeton’s newest key players Farruko, Bryant Myers and Brytiago, among others.

“Right now I have all the best producers, Rvssian, Sharo Torres, Yecko and more,” Lary said about the album’s production. “They’re three producers who have had a lot of hits, and I feel that it’s an honor to be able to work with them.”

Lary may sound like he’s strictly dedicated to the rhythmic sounds that reign supreme in Puerto Rico, yet he’s drawn musical inspiration from North American rappers like Meek Mill early on in his career. However, when it comes to his introduction to the game, there’s only one true inspiration that comes to mind: familia. “My biggest influence right now is my son, all my family, and my wife. They’re all inspiration for me to be who I am and where I’m at today.”