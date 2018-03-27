Singer Lauren Sanderson had doubts before but now the Epic Records signee is simply trusting in the moon, sky and the stars to guide her path. Today (March 27), the Midwest native debuts her sensual new video, “Written in the Stars,” with PnB Rock (prod. by FKI 1st and Earl Saga).

“When I signed with Epic, we all collectively agreed to pick one song that stuck out the most on Spaces and add a lil’ sum onto it,” she wrote on Twitter. “Y’all know I only do sh*t I believe in and when I met this dude and heard his feature, I knew I had to put it out.”

After her 2017 Spaces project caught fire, Lauren jumped right back into the studio to cook up more tracks. Before we get some new music, though, Sanderson shows fans what it’s like travel through her mind.

“Written in the Stars” simply means… no matter where you are in life, trust the universe has your back always,” she tells VIBE about the video. “This is officially my first big leap into the industry and PnB Rock couldn’t have written a more perfect verse for this. I’m grateful!”

The single is available now for purchase on iTunes and all streaming services. Watch the new video below.