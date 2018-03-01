LeBron James Praises ‘Black Panther’ For Showing Representation Matters

There’s no denying Black Panther’s impact on black communities across the world. #WakandaForever has become a ubiquitous hashtag and a way of life. Reputable movie site Fandango gave the film five stars, and Forbes predicts it will inevitably surpass the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Celebrities alike have publicly expressed their admiration for the film. During a recent press conference, LeBron James compared the Ryan Coogler-directed movie to the invention of the peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and the legacy of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson in the NBA.

“Right now in society we’re talking Black Lives Matter and equality…and we see a community in Wakanda who was basically shielding themselves away from everybody because they felt with what they had was the best to protect themselves,” he said “Then towards the end they said, in order for us to survive as people we need to be one.”

“It was perfect timing” LeBron compares the release of Black Panther to Michael Jordan entering the NBA or the invention of PB&J (via @cavs) pic.twitter.com/l5JHVgk8Sf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 27, 2018

He also addressed the importance of black children experiencing this level of representation because this wasn’t the case when James was their age. “For me as a kid growing up I never thought that I would see a black superhero,” he said. “I loved superheroes growing up. I loved Batman, Superman, Spiderman, and Ironman, but I never thought I can be them because they were always white Americans.”

Since Black Panther’s release, celebrities also voiced their support for the film.

Just saw it with Stedman. It’s Phenomenal!! Layers and layers of it. Wakunda ForEveeeerrrr! #BlackPanther — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 18, 2018