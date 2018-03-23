Lena Waithe Speaks On Aziz Ansari’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Screenwriter, showrunner, producer and actress Lena Waithe covers the April issue of Vanity Fair, where she speaks on her meteoric rise in Hollywood, changing the game and the Time’s Up movement.

The Emmy-winner discussed sexual misconduct allegations against her Master Of None co-star, Aziz Ansari. In 2017, the actor was accused of ignoring a young woman’s verbal and none-verbal signals about feeling uncomfortable with a sexual encounter with him after a date.

“At the end of the day, what I would hope comes out of this is that we as a society…educate ourselves about what consent is — what it looks like, what it feels like, what it sounds like,” The Chi creator said. “I think there are both men and women who are still trying to figure it out.”

“We need to be more attuned to each other, pay more attention to each other, in every scenario, and really make sure that, whatever it is we’re doing with someone else, they’re comfortable doing whatever that thing is, and that we’re doing it together,” she continued. “That’s just human kindness and decency.”

Waithe also discussed the difficulties with being black writer working in Hollywood.

“The hardest thing about being a black writer in this town is having to pitch your black story to white execs,” she explains. “Also, most of the time when we go into rooms to pitch, there’s one token black executive that sometimes can be a friend and sometimes can be a foe. I wonder if they think it makes me more comfortable, if that makes me think that they’re a woke network or studio because they’ve got that one black exec. It feels patronizing. I’m not against a black exec. I want there to be more of them.”

Read her entire feature here.