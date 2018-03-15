Lil Jon, 2 Chainz And Offset Come “Alive” In New Video
When Lil Jon isn’t helping build schools in Ghana, he’s still on the road DJing and performing at sold out shows across the world. Also, the party-rocker is working on a new tracks daily.
After releasing “Set It Off” with 2 Chainz and Offset in January, Jon is back with the official music video. Along with his Atlanta amigos from the trap, the turn-up-king invites viewers into his zany world of big butts and endless adventures.
Watch the “Alive” video below.