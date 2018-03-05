Lil Kim and Fabolous have surprisingly never released an official collaboration together, but have remained close. After more than a decade of friendship, the Brooklyn heavyweights finally let their fans have what they’ve been begging for. Last night (Mar 6), the Queenbee and Loso dropped some hot sauce on a track titled “Spicy.”

“10+ years of friendship and this is our first collab. ‍♀️‍♀️ That’s how you know it’s real,” wrote Kim on Instagram along with the track’s release. Kim kicks off the sinister duet off with a Bedstuy heat before Fab channels a Lil’ Sean Paul.

The Brooklyn rappers have performed together numerous times on stages across the world, including a memorable one at HOT97’s annual Summer Jam concert in New Jersey in 2015.

Listen to “Spicy” below.