Lil Pump, né Gazzy Garcia, recruited an all-star cast for the official remix of “Gucci Gang,” the fifth single off his self-titled debut album. French Montana, 21 Savage and Gucci Mane himself appear alongside Latino mega stars J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna. You read that right.

“Gucci Gang” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the shortest song to reach the top 10 in over 40 years. His eponymous debut LP is out now and includes features by 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Chief Keef, Lil Yachty and SmokePurpp, among others.

Spin the newly premiered track above.