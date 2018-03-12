Lil Wayne And Birdman Reportedly Reunite In Miami

Lil Wayne and Birdman’s family feud has been public business for over a year now. What started out as a dispute over money — how ironic — eventually snowballed into a “f*ck Birdman and Cash Money Records” campaign by Weezy.

“In all honesty, I know y’all do know I am going through some bullshit with my motherfuckin’ career,’ said Weezy in 2017 during a performance. “N***as trying to steer my career without letting me do or say a damn thing. But, it’s moments like this that make that bullshit this big to me,” he says. “I appreciate you.” However, things may be better between the hip-hop legends, who share a deep-rooted, father, son relationship.

According to TMZ, both Birdman and Lil Wayne met in a private VIP area at Miami’s Club Liv on Sunday night (March 11) — and were caught on camera sharing a brief hug and some words. Instagram user @starr2x__ posted the interaction for all to see.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.