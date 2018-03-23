Lil Xan’s never-ending saga regarding his perceived disdain of Tupac wages on, however, it’s taken a turn that no one expected nor asked for.

The young rapper flipped the script during a recent show in Pomona, Calif., where he played and performed to the late Cali-MC’s monster hit “California Love.” Additionally, during a meet-and-greet, the “Xanarchy” musician said that his unfavorable words about Pac were taken out of context.

“The media twisted my words, I think Tupac is a legend,” he told the crowd. “Tupac is definitely a legend. That’s what’s up, Tupac a legend, they just twist your words and they want you to hate me. Don’t hate me. Positivity over everything.”

In an interview with Revolt TV earlier this month, the 21-year-old said that Pac’s music was “boring,” which created an uproar on the web and in the hip-hop community. Waka Flocka “banned” him from hip-hop, and recently, Rich Homie Quan called him the “wackest rapper in the game.”

The Internet was not forgiving in terms of Xan’s new perspective of Pac. Comments and tweets made after his tribute ranged from “why lil xan trying so hard to make it seem like he fw tupac,” to “Pretty sure Tupac wouldn’t ask for a Lil Xan tribute ever in his life.” Ouch.

Check out the performance and the comments below.

Lmao why lil xan trying so hard to make it seem like he fw tupac — Amin Kartoum (@AKartoum) March 23, 2018

He was juss talking about how tupac was boring? So he performs his song?.. lil xan better get back to producing 1 good song a year or he gonna fall off. — Dakota Davis ⛵ (@BigDaddyDavis43) March 23, 2018

lil xan is taking the Tupac apology tour to a whole new level. I wouldn’t wanna get beat up anymore either — Operator 16™ (@chaseNOchevy) March 23, 2018