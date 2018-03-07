Lil Xan AKA Diego Reveals ‘Total Xanarchy’ Album Tracklist With YG, 2 Chainz, Diplo & More

Diego, the budding Soundcloud rapper who built the foundation of his career as “Lil Xan,” made some major revelations about his long-awaited LP Total Xanarchy. During his recent stop at Hot 97, Xan revealed the long list of features who are set to appear on his debut studio album Total Xanarchy to Ebro, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg. The California native has recruited a wide range of artists to come through for the LP — including YG, 2 Chainz, Rae Sremmurd, Diplo, Charli XCX, and his current tour mate $teven Cannon.

The upstart revealed that the album has been pushed back from Mar. 17 to Apr. 6. Before revealing his album updates and speaking on his name change, Diego opened up about his depression, quitting Xanax for good. He also discussed ditching his early photograper aspirations to pursue rapping, and dropping his drug-induced moniker in order to leave his problematic persona in the past and focus on his future success. Ebro brings up a valid point that Diego’s message of transition is very positive and creative, and he agreed.

“There’s a lot of negativity in hip-hop, especially with the young up-and-comers like you said. There’s a lot of them, and some people feel like we’re diluting what hip-hop really is. But I just have to say… like we are now. Obviously, we’re in a position and we got ourselves here and people are messing with our stuff. They like us for a reason. It’s because we’re different and we’re creative, then people be like ‘Oh that stuff is wack.’ But it’s like it’s not wack. you just don’t understand it.”

This confusing sentiment came a couple of weeks after he spoke to REVOLT and nonchalantly rated 2Pac’s music a whopping 2/10 before labeling his classic catalog as “boring music.” After the immediate backlash he faced, Diego bluntly tweeted earlier this week that he won’t be doing interviews for the time being. Maybe he just doesn’t understand 2Pac’s hit records…

Watch Ebro In The Morning get to know Diego aka Lil Xan better in their interview below.