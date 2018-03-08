21-year-old rapper Lil Xan is firing back at his haters, including Waka Flocka and his ban. In fact, the up-and-coming rapper has assured them that he’s “not going anywhere” after making controversial comments about Tupac’s music.

“Lil Xan’s not going anywhere. Sorry,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “You gotta look at this ugly face for a lot longer, guys.”

In a recent interview with Revolt TV, the “Xanarchy” musician stated that he would rate the late MC’s songs as a two out of 10, saying that his music was “boring.” The remark sparked outrage from many corners of the Internet, including from rapper Waka Flocka, who “banned” the young gunner from hip-hop.

“Pac help me get thru childhood!!!” he wrote in regard to Lil Xan/Diego on Twitter Tuesday (Mar. 6). “Sh*t hurt to see the youth disrespect man that paved the way for all of us literally… I hope nobody overlook me accomplishments when I leave. Respect is everything, never forget that.”

T.I. chimed in on the controversial views coming from Xan, and agreed with Waka’s idea to ban the Cali-bred musician. He commented “so be it” under Waka’s IG post about the matter.

As a result, the ensuing backlash prompted Xan to write off future interviews, stating that companies are using him to get ahead.

“I love my fans to death but I can’t let these companies keep taking advantage of me and using me to further there (sic) sh*t, it’s f**ked.”

LiL Xan banned from hip hop — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) March 7, 2018

Pac help me get thru childhood!!! Shit hurt to see the youth disrespect man that paved the way for all of us literally… I hope nobody overlook me accomplishments when I leave 👤 — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) March 7, 2018

Respect is everything, never forget that. — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) March 7, 2018