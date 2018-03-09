Lil Yachty admittedly wasn’t the happiest with the outcome of his debut album Teenage Emotions, but that didn’t stop him from striving to improve on his next project.

After hearing pleas from Sailing Team members everywhere, the ATL rapper delivers the goods with a little help from Quavo and Offset of Migos, 2 Chainz, Lil’ Pump, PnB Rock, Trippie Redd, Tee Grizzley, NBA YoungBoy, Lil’ Baby and more on Lil Boat 2.

Yachty, Migos and Gucci Mane are also rumored to be teaming up for a full length Glacier Boyz mixtape.

Stream Lil Boat 2 below.