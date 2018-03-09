Lisa Bonet Breaks Silence On Bill Cosby Rape Scandal

Lisa Bonet opened up for the first time about the sexual assault allegations leveled against her former TV father, Bill Cosby.

In an interview feature on the cover of Net-a-Porter, Bonet claimed that she was not surprised to learn about the allegations against the disgraced actor. While she had no knowledge of Cosby’s alleged inappropriate behavior while working with him on The Cosby Show and its spin-off A Different World, Bonet often sensed a negative vibe from her co-star.

“There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed,” she revealed.

The actress also shared that if she had known about sexual assault on Cosby’s part, she would not have kept quiet. “If I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago,” she said. “That’s my nature. The truth will set you free.”

Cosby is set to return to court next month for a retrial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. Constand is just one of the dozens of women who have accused Cosby of decades’ worth of sexual misconduct.

When asked about Cosby’s current legal situation, Bonet stated, “I don’t need to say, ‘I told you so.’ I just leave all that to karma and justice and what will be.”

Bonet and Cosby famously shared tension regarding her professional choices, including his opposition of her role in the 1987 film Angel Heart in which she had a nude scene. When asked if the revelations of Cosby’s behavior have changed her memories of her time on The Cosby Show, Bonet responded, “No, it’s exactly as I remember it.”

Bonet’s daughter Zoe Kravitz previously told The Guardian that while her mom had kept quiet about the scandal, Bonet was “disgusted.”

“She hasn’t, she really hasn’t [talked],” Kravitz told The Guardian in 2015. “She’d plead the fifth, even to me. I think she’s just staying out of it. She’s just as disgusted and concerned as everyone else is, but I don’t think she has any insight. It’s news to her as well.”

This story was originally published on The Hollywood Reporter.