Lloyd Banks Announces Retirement: “It’s Time to Lay It Down”
On Friday (March 16), Lloyd Banks took to Twitter to profess his longtime love for hip-hop, followed by an announcement that it was time to “lay it down.”
The New York rapper and self-proclaimed Punchline King thanked those who came before him and all those who continue to support him.
With that being said..I think it’s time to lay it down –
Fans were quick to respond, asking if Banks was joking and whether the announcement would be followed by the release of a new mixtape or if he was really hanging up his rapper hat for good.
Banks rose to fame as a member of G-Unit, alongside 50 Cent and Tony Yayo. In 2017, he released a stream of freestyles, including one aptly titled “End of an Era.” Most recently, Banks appeared on Dave East’s album Paranoia 2.
Previously, Banks hit the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo performer and collaborator, including the 2004 top 10 hit “On Fire.”
This post was originally published on Billboard.