Lloyd Banks Announces Retirement: “It’s Time to Lay It Down”

On Friday (March 16), Lloyd Banks took to Twitter to profess his longtime love for hip-hop, followed by an announcement that it was time to “lay it down.”

The New York rapper and self-proclaimed Punchline King thanked those who came before him and all those who continue to support him.

I fell in love with Hip Hop over 25 years ago..it was that thing I turned to during good times and bad..just wanna say thank you to the artist B4 me that inspired me..and send my appreciation to everyone that supported me till this day THANK YOU!! — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) March 16, 2018

With that being said..I think it’s time to lay it down –

Fans were quick to respond, asking if Banks was joking and whether the announcement would be followed by the release of a new mixtape or if he was really hanging up his rapper hat for good.

it's too early for a April fools joke — Trac (@AntronTrac515) March 16, 2018

I hope you mean lay it down in the booth 😐 been patiently waiting for more 🔥🔥 — sterlthegreat (@sterlthegreat1) March 16, 2018

Lay it down as in your about to announce your next project?? — KV (@KV1777) March 16, 2018

Banks rose to fame as a member of G-Unit, alongside 50 Cent and Tony Yayo. In 2017, he released a stream of freestyles, including one aptly titled “End of an Era.” Most recently, Banks appeared on Dave East’s album Paranoia 2.

Previously, Banks hit the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo performer and collaborator, including the 2004 top 10 hit “On Fire.”

This post was originally published on Billboard.