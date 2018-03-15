Logic Renews Def Jam Contract For A Lucrative $30 Million

Logic recently released Bobby Tarantino 2, and the project sounds vastly different from his previous efforts. Every record on the second installment of Bobby Tarantino is all about having a good time. Now, we know why Logic is so damn happy. Def Jam renewed the rapper’s contract by writing him $30 million check.

During an interview ‘Beats 1 Radio’ Zane Lowe, Logic revealed the whopping sum of his new deal.

“Well, for me the life changing money…when I first signed my deal it was for like…the advance for $200,000. So going from section 8, food stamps and welfare to $200,000 was life changing,” Logic said. “But life changing that I’m talking about is the $30 million deal I just signed.”

Logic appeared on the national scene in 2013 with the release of his his mixtape Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever. It was Young Sinatra that resulted in Logic’s signing with the iconic Def Jam label. A year later, the rapper’s debut album, Under Pressure, was released and peaked at No. 11 the Billboard charts.

In related news, Childish Gambino inked a new deal with RCA records. Also, rapper Lil Pump signed new deal with Warner Bros. Records worth $8 million. And back in November, newcomer Lil Xan inked a deal with Columbia Records.

Watch the ‘Beats 1′ interview above.