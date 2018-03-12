Logic Takes Shots At Joyner Lucas On ‘Bobby Tarantino II’

Logic and Joyner Lucas have engaged in a longstanding feud, stemming back to when the pair of artists united on Tech N9ne’s 2016 track “Sriracha.” Since then, Joyner has sent repeated shots toward the 28-year-old on various tracks, and Logic decided it was finally time to address the Massachusetts native on his Bobby Tarantino II mixtape, which dropped Friday (March 9).

About a minute into the lone verse of the 6ix-produced “Yuck,” Logic unleashed multiple fierce bars directed at Joyner Lucas in a subliminal manner. The Everybody artist began with letting his music do the talking for him: “Talkin’ sh*t ’bout Logic, I never respond/ I’ll let success talk, ’cause a word of advice/ More achievements for yourself and less talk/ Cats beef with Logic, yeah, they prayin’ I respond/ If I ever did I dead you in this game with no respawn,” he raps.

The California transplant wishes Joyner success, going along with his message of positivity, but also believes his name garners Lucas a plethora of unwarranted press. “Peace, love and positivity, that’s all I want with you/ But you push the issue ’cause I give you more press than your publicist could ever get you/ Hell nah, f**k rap, f**k beef, anyone that hate me, I wish you success/ I wish you look in the mirror and ask yourself why you suppressed,” he rhymes.

Logic ends the lyrical assault by accusing the Atlantic Records artist of jealous tendencies. “If feelings of self-hatred that you wan’ project on me/ Bet if I never picked up the mic then we might be homies/ But you jealous, you look at my life and you feel envy/ Constantly comparing yourself to me and feel empty/ Most people that don’t f**k with me ain’t ever shook my hand,” he concludes.

Joyner took aim at Logic as recent as last week (March 4) on his “Look Alive (Remix).”

“44 shots traumatize in front of 45 hit 44 more/ Carbon copies say you kamikazes/ That’s for everybody,” in reference to the Bobby Tarantino artist’s latest single, “44 More.”

Give “Yuck” a listen and decipher the bars yourself below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.