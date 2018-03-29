Spend A Day In The Life With Logic In ‘Rapture’ Series Trailer

Netflix is gearing up to release their highly anticipated Rapture series on Friday (March 30), which will give fans a true depiction of what rappers experience on a day-to-day basis. The series features eight episodes, with each exploring a different artist’s perspective. The docuseries will paint a picture of the hip-hop landscape in 2018.

The Mass Appeal production precisely chose a diverse group of MCs, including Nas and Dave East, T.I., Rapsody, Logic, G-Eazy, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, 2 Chainz and Just Blaze.

Logic’s episode should make for conversation-starting entertainment. The Everybody artist enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2017, and Netflix documented his strategic approach in catering to his dedicated fanbase, while also achieving mainstream success. The 28-year-old also recently went public about splitting with his wife of two years, Jessica Andrea. Their interaction throughout the show is sure to be viewed through a magnifying glass.

The 63-second trailer details how Young Sinatra’s mantra of positivity shifted rap culture. “Ever since I was young this was all I ever wanted. My household was filled with violence. Rap is my way to vent and let other people know I’ve been there,” the Maryland native explains at the onset of the teaser. “Whether you love me or hate me, I’m going to ride this motherfucker until the wheels fall off,” he concludes.

Check out the trailer for Logic’s episode below. Rapture releases through Netflix on Friday.

This story was first posted to Billboard.