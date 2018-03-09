After Rick & Morty made the announcement, Logic gives his relentless fans the Bobby Tarentino II mixtape. Released today (Mar. 9), the 13-track project features cameos from Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Young Sinatra.

The Grammy nominated lyricist released the original Bobby Tarantino project in 2016, of course, we can’t forget to mention his number 1 album, 2017’s Everybody.

“I’m not Tupac, or this prophetic dude or anything like that, I just want to make music and have fun. However, I have a power that a lot of people in this world don’t, and I’ve been given a stage that the one percent get, Logic told VIBE earlier this year. “I thought if I was going to have this power, I’d use it for positivity – peace love and positivity to spread a positive message. Everyone is beautiful, and the world isn’t equal –and we need to fight towards that.”

The DMV rapper’s new project is available now on all streaming services.