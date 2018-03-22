The Lollapalooza 2018 lineup is finally here, and there’s a number of acts of Latin American descent — spanning genres across champeta, hip-hop and R&B, soul, indie pop-rock and more — hitting the stage at the annual Chicago festival. From Puerto Rico to Cuba to Mexico to Colombia, here are nine Latin acts hitting the stage at this year’s Lollapalooza jamboree.

Bruno Mars (Puerto Rico)

Camila Cabello (Cuba, Mexico)

Kali Uchis (Colombia)

Sabrina Claudio (Cuba, Puerto Rico)

Bomba Estereo (Colombia)

Cuco (Mexico)

Jessie Reyez (Colombia)

Jesse Baez (Guatemala)

Mister G (Spanish-language, children’s musician)