Reports of Lloyd Banks so-called-retirement spread rapidly Friday (Mar. 16), with many fans sharing their appreciation for the rapper on social media.

But Banks doesn’t plan to be leaving the game anytime soon. The rap game veteran took to Instagram to clear up the speculation. Using Ric Flair’s infamous “retirement” announcement, the rapper made it clear he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

He then went on Twitter to share his thoughts on his rant. “Just goes to show you what a mess the industry has become,” he said of the quick reactions. “They’ll rather cover everything that happens around the music. Than the actual music itself. I hope all these outlets support me when I drop.”

Since the release of H.F.M. 2 (The Hunger for More 2) in 2010, the rapper has dropped several mixtapes like the All Or Nothing and Halloween Havoc series.

Hip-hop has always had an interesting take on retirement. Jay-Z released The Black Album 2003, which was meant to be his last album. Lupe Fiasco also promised the same thing in 2012 with the release of Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1.

Recently, Childish Gambino also announced his upcoming album would be the last album under the moniker.