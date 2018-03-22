There’s no denying the massive presence Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” had on 2017, and the accolades for the Puerto Rican pop singer just keep on coming. Fonsi recently won the Contemporary Latin Song of the Year 2017 for the chart-topper at the 25th annual BMI Latin Awards gala. Residente of Puerto Rico’s Calle 13 also won the BMI Champion Award for his philanthropic and artistry.

“I don’t even know how the hell I made it to that list,” Fonsi said of the nominations upon receiving the award. “But I am just very honored thank you so much. It truly is an honor.”

“Despacito” broke the record for the longest time a song has been at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 song list in its 59th year archive year history. “That is something that you sense, that doesn’t happen with other singles you release, and you look at the charts and start seeing streams and spins in countries where my music normally doesn’t get played,” Fonsi told Billboard regarding the song’s ubiquitous presence on the airwaves. “Two weeks in without the label formally launching the song, in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, it was already in the top five.”

Fonsi and Daddy Yankee won four honors at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards for “Despacito,” but failed to take home any accolades for the song during this year’s mainstream Grammys ceremony, something the general public deemed a flagrant snub.

Congrats to Fonsi and Residente.