It’s been more than a year since Netflix began streaming the first season of Marvel’s Luke Cage, and when the show’s Twitter account posted an 18-second teaser four months ago, (Dec. 4) but kept Season Two’s premiere date under wraps, fans were salivating for more.

The sophomore installment will be available on Netflix June 22. It picks up right where Season One left off, and will give a glimpse into the complexities of “the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.”

Luke Cage, played by Mike Colter, is among the handful of black superheroes in comics and television. Colter featured on Good Morning America’s “On Their Shoulders” doesn’t describe his character as a “black superhero,” despite criticism of the show being “too black.”

“I never think about him as a black superhero. I just think of him as a superhero. I don’t even think of him as a superhero, actually,” Colter said. “I kind of just think about him as a guy who’s been given these abilities that really don’t make his life that much easier — and he happens to be black.”

Colter added Luke Cage and other superhero shows like Black Lightning, and films like Black Panther, help “balance out” negative images of the black man.

“We respond to the images that we’re seeing every day, and so to the degree that we’re always seeing negative images of black men onscreen — whether it be in a police line-up or being in some criminal activity or being imprisoned — there’s always some reminder that we’re somehow inferior. So any time that there are people of value, that there are people who are educated, that there are people who will do the right thing, that there are people who are productive members of society, it just sort of helps to balance out the images that we’re always getting,” Colter said.

Watch the trailer below.