Lupe Fiasco is reportedly retracting his previous criticism of Kendrick Lamar’s abilities as an emcee. Following a viral Twitter rant in Jan. 2018, in which he claimed K.Dot was not a “top tier lyricist,” Fiasco hopped on Instagram Live in Mar. 2018, to issue an apology.

During the live session, which later was posted to Youtube, Fiasco states that he regrets saying those harsh comments about Lamar. He suggested Lamar’s infamous verse on the 2013 single “Control” ultimately influenced his opinion of the TDE artist. “Maybe I should have just left it alone. Even though my impetus was the ‘Control’ verse,” Lupe explained. “I mean, you put yourself out there like that. So, you opened yourself up to critique, but even that still, I should have just shut my fucking mouth.”

He also vowed to never come at Kendrick or another rapper again. “I apologize for even engaging and talking about n***as careers, I’ll never do that shit again,” he promised.

While Lupe may have started to mend his ties with Kendrick, he didn’t seem to be entirely in the giving mood. In the same video, the Chicago native reignited his longtime beef with Kid Cudi. “F**k Cudi. Forever,” Lupe declared. “That n***a will never get an apology from me. F**k that b***h.” The “Kick Push” artist and Cudi’s feud dates all the way back to 2014, when Cudi alleged Lupe would charge artists $500 for a personalized verse from him.

Kid Cudi has not responded to Lupe’s recent comments. Check out the full Instagram Live video above.