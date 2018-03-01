After captivating hearts on Broadway in Eclipsed to becoming fierce warriors in Black Panther, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o (who’s celebrating her birthday today) will grace our screens for another sure-to-be-showstopper.

According to Pulse.ng, the actresses have signed on to adapt the best-selling book, “Americanah,” into a miniseries. The novel written by critically-acclaimed author Chimamanda Adiche tells the story of Ifemelu, a Nigerian writer who emigrates to America and embarks on a journey of self-identity and rekindled love.

In 2014, it was first announced that “Americanah”‘s story would translate to the screen with David Oyelowo set to star opposite Nyong’o. Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company will back the reel, Variety reports. Gurira will serve as lead writer while a director has yet to be announced.

In an interview with the New York Times upon the narrative’s release, Adiche spoke on the main character’s essence and a longing for home. “Ifemelu spends 13 years in the U.S. before moving back to Nigeria. I spent only four years in the U.S. before I went back, and have since lived in both countries,” she said. “That is a significant difference, as much of Ifemelu’s characters is shaped by being disconnected from home for so long. I quite like that she is a female character who is not safe and easily likable, who is both strong and weak, both prickly and vulnerable.”

This will be Adiche’s second book to be refashioned for film and television. The first was Half of a Yellow Sun in 2013 that starred Anika Noni Rose, John Boyega, Onyeka Onwenu, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Thandie Newton. Filmmaker Akosua Adoma Owusu will also adapt Adiche’s short story, “On Monday of Last Week.”

READ: Lupita Nyong’o To Play Trevor Noah’s Mom In Film Based On His Memoir