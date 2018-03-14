Maluma’s ride to the top has been nonstop thanks to international hits like “Sin Contrato” and his long list of A-list collaborations. As he prepares to hit the road for his 21-city U.S. tour next week, the Colombian singer is more than ready to tackle what’s heating up stateside. Recently joining Jason Derulo on Coca Cola’s 2018 World Cup song “Colors,” Maluma is simultaneously dead focused on dropping his third studio album, F.A.M.E.

“I’ve been working on the album for three months,” Maluma said to Ebro Darden in the clip below. “It means ‘Faith, Alma (Soul in Spanish), Music & Essence. I think you guys are going to like it. It’s very Latin and I also have very different rhythms. I had the pleasure to work with Jay Cash, Vinylz, and I have another surprise with Jason DeRulo.”

Ahead of the album release in May, Maluma stopped by Beats 1 to talk to Ebro about the project and so much more. In addition to their Spanglish joint for the 2018 World Cup, the “Chantaje” singer also plans to debut another song with Derulo, which will appear on his upcoming album. F.A.M.E is set to hold fresh collaborations with a wide range of international artists such as Shakira and French Montana, who appears on Maluma’s latest single “G.P.S.”

“I was in Miami recording with Kevin [ADG] & Chan, the Rude Boys,” said the 23-year-old. “They’re like my producers. I’ve been working with them since I started my career. They had this rhythm. I was like, ‘sounds great, but I need something from the American world. French, he was my friend them and I asked him if he wanted to do it. I sent him the song and he said that he loved it. So he just cut it, and he killed it.”

Maluma also opened up about working for the World Cup after spending eight years of his life playing fútbol. He then described meeting Shakira for the first time through WhatsApp, and linking up with her in Barcelona to record “Chantaje” and their latest single “Trap.” The kicker from this entire exchange is when Maluma revealed his favorite rapper: “I love Ja Rule.”

Watch more on Maluma with Ebro’s Beats 1 interview below.