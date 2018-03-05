In today’s edition of “Really dude?” a man by the name of Terry Bryant is being held on $20,000 bond for stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscar. However, the only reason the Los Angeles Police were able to nab Bryant is because he bragged about “winning” his supposed Oscar on Facebook Live.

Really dude?

McDormand earned the golden statue Sunday night (March 5) in the Best Actress category for her captivating performance as Mildred Hayes in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Shortly after it was reported McDormand was crying when she realized her Academy Award had been stolen.

Bryant alleged to be a music producer and while schmoozing with celebs at one of the many Oscar after parties said he won the coveted statue for “Best Producer.”

“Academy Awards baby for music,” Bryant said in the nearly three minute Facebook video. “You know what, I can’t believe I got this. Can’t believe it. For music.”

The video then shows 47-year-old Bryant following an attendee into host Jimmy Kimmel’s party. Officer Rosario Herrera of the LAPD confirmed to reporters Bryant was the man with the sticky fingers.

“The person who was arrested goes by the name Terry Bryant. He was arrested for grand theft, a felony.”

USA Today reports the statue has since been returned to McDormand. “Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together,” her rep confirmed.

You can’t steal people’s awards, but if you are going to steal something that doesn’t belong to you don’t brag about it on social media.