Salsa icon and Puerto Rican singer, Marc Anthony announced via his personal Instagram account that he’s made history after entering the exclusive and coveted Guinness World Records.

“Receiving so many awards fills me with emotion, but being in the #GuinnessWorldRecords as Most Year-End Best-Selling Albums in the Tropical Albums’ chart by a Solo Artist occupies a special place in my life,” said the iconic composer, whose themes range from salsa to bolero to pop.

According to the plaque’s writing, the most year-end best-selling albums in the tropical charts by a single artist is three — in 2000, 2002 and later in 2013. Congrats to Marc.